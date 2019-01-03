BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– If you’re a fan of animals and love to help others learn, the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is looking for you!

People interested in volunteering at the Maryland Zoo should attend its annual open house on Sunday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the open house, current volunteers and staff will be on hand to talk about the training, schedule and rewards of volunteering.

There will also be people on hand to talk about college internships and the Zoo crew.

Applicants do not need to attend the Open House in order to be considered, but most positions require an in-person interview. Additional information and an online application can be found at www.marylandzoo.org under the “Volunteer” tab at the top of the home page.

Online applications will be taken until February 23, 2019, and training for adult volunteers begins in March.

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is located in Druid Hill Park.

For specific directions or questions, please call the Volunteer Office at 443-552-5266.