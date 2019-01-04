BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MDTA police arrested a Baltimore man Thursday for possession of a stolen, loaded handgun after stopping him on I-895 for running a red light.

A MDTA police officer stopped the man driving a 2006 Acura at Moravia Road and I-895 in Baltimore for running a red light. During a subsequent probable-cause search of the vehicle, officers found a stolen handgun along with drugs and ammunition.

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Kenneth Fisher from Baltimore, claimed possession of the handgun, drugs and ammunition.

Fisher is prohibited from possessing a handgun due to a prior felony conviction.

MDTA police charged Fisher with knowingly transporting a firearm in a vehicle while traveling on a public road, possessing a stolen firearm, a prohibited person possessing a firearm, drug possession and a prohibited person possessing ammunition.

After he was processed, officers took Fisher to the Central Booking Intake Facility in Baltimore City.

