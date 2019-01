BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Jonathan “Jon Jon” Maxwell Cornell Jr.

Police said he was last seen Thursday in the 400 block of Stemmers Run Rd at 7 p.m.

Jonathan is described as 6 ft. tall and 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a tan/brown t-shirt and dark colored sweatpants.

Police asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.

