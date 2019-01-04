SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are hoping the public can help them solve a 28-year-old Glen Burnie man’s murder.

Jon Edward Price, Jr. was shot on Dec. 30 around 3:55 p.m. in the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn.

On Dec. 31, 10 minutes before the New Year, Price succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.

An autopsy on Friday showed he died from gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

Detectives believe Prince was targeted.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information in this case that leads to an arrest.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

