BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is rallying behind the Ravens and taking their purple passion to the roads.

At a Friday Fuel Up, the chalk paint was out as fans lined up to have their cars stenciled with the Ravens logo- with mascot Poe waving them down the line.

“Baltimore Ravens, we’re going all the way baby. All the way,” A Ravens fan said.

“I’m a huge Ravens supporter and excited for the playoffs. Can’t wait for Sunday,” said Alex Soutar, a Ravens fan.

This is one of many events this week painting Baltimore with purple pride- and charging up that Ravens energy, as the birds prepare to take on Los Angeles.

There are some Purple Friday events happening around town, including a pep rally at the courthouse in Towson at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook