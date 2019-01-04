BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rain overnight into the start of your weekend is pretty obvious but the good news is that the bulk of the rain will exit by early evening, with clearing as well.

On Sunday, a breezy but sunny day is expected with a high by early afternoon near 50 degrees.

During the afternoon, winds will turn to the Northwest and usher in colder air during the remainder of the day.

By 4 p.m. we expect temps to be in the lower 40s but wind chills back in the upper 30s.

If you are headed to the Ravens game, do dress appropriately. Go Ravens, and have a great weekend!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook