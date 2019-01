BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire units are on the scene of a two-alarm fire on West Forest Park Ave in NW Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire.

A two-and-a-half story wooden frame home reportedly went up in flames.

Units on the scene of a two alarm fire at 3266 West Forest Park Ave. a two and a half story wood frame dwelling one injured Firefighter with non life threatening injuries. Fire is under investigation pic.twitter.com/H2Dk6oCNA9 — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 6, 2019

A firefighter is injured with non-life-threatening-injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

This story is developing.

