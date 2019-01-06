  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a tough loss for Baltimore Sunday and some Ravens fans didn’t take well to a Chargers fan in the stands.

Twitter user drejwalker posted a 28-second video of a fight in the stands.

Baltimore Ravens Fall To L.A. Chargers In Wild Card Game

You see a man in Ravens gear punching another man in Chargers gear over and over again until the men fall into other fans and continue fighting.

Some fans in the area were encouraging the fight, while others were shocked to see it happening.

At the end of the video, you see police come to break up the fight.

We’re linking out to the video because its contents are NSFW and could be seen as offensive to some.

Should Harbaugh Have Put Flacco Back In For Second Half Against Chargers?

The Ravens lost to the Chargers Sunday 23-17, ending their season.

