BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters rescued a man from a home on fire in Baltimore Monday.
According to fire officials, the man was in cardiac arrest when firefighters pulled him from a home in the 1600 block of North Wolfe Street.
Firefighters performed CPR on the man and was able to get a pulse before he was taken to an area hospital. He’s listed in critical condition.
Officials said the home had smoke showing from the second flood.
At this time there’s no word on the cause of the fire.
