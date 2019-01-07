BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters rescued a man from a home on fire in Baltimore Monday.

According to fire officials, the man was in cardiac arrest when firefighters pulled him from a home in the 1600 block of North Wolfe Street.

BCFD on scene in the 1600blk N. Wolfe St. FFs had smoke showing from the 2nd floor. An adult male was pulled out in cardiac arrest. FFs performed CPR & was able to get a pulse. He was taken to the hospital & is listed in critical condition @ChiefNilesRFord @MayorPugh50 pic.twitter.com/63fbFuAg2D — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 7, 2019

Firefighters performed CPR on the man and was able to get a pulse before he was taken to an area hospital. He’s listed in critical condition.

Officials said the home had smoke showing from the second flood.

At this time there’s no word on the cause of the fire.

