HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash between a police and civilian car Monday morning.

According to officer, the crash occurred on Washington Boulevard near Victory Drive in Halethorpe around 11:08 a.m.

A police officer and the 85-year-old woman driving the other vehicle were both transported with minor injuries to area hospitals.

The crash team is on scene trying to determine the cause of the crash.

