HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash between a police and civilian car Monday morning.
According to officer, the crash occurred on Washington Boulevard near Victory Drive in Halethorpe around 11:08 a.m.
A police officer and the 85-year-old woman driving the other vehicle were both transported with minor injuries to area hospitals.
The crash team is on scene trying to determine the cause of the crash.
This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.
