BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Super bowl Sunday is just around the corner, and even if you’re not a sports fan, the Puppy Bowl gives everyone a reason to be excited.

And this year, a Baltimore area puppy will be “playing” in the game.

As part of Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XV, a Yorkshire terrier from Maryland named Banana will be showing off her skills.

She’s from the Last Chance Animal Rescue and will be one of 93 puppies in the Puppy Bowl.

Banana even met her forever family through the filming process of Puppy Bowl XV.

