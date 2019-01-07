  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Joel Fitzgerald

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fort Worth Police said Joel Fitzgerald removed his name from consideration to be Baltimore’s next police commissioner.

The Fort Worth, Texas police chief had been selected as Baltimore’s next police commissioner by Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on November 16, 2018.

RELATED: Joel Fitzgerald Chosen As Next Baltimore Police Commissioner

The news comes after Fitzgerald canceled an appearance in Baltimore this past weekend due to a medical emergency involving his son.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

