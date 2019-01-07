BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fort Worth Police said Joel Fitzgerald removed his name from consideration to be Baltimore’s next police commissioner.

The Fort Worth, Texas police chief had been selected as Baltimore’s next police commissioner by Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on November 16, 2018.

#BreakingNews Chief Fitzgerald has withdrawn his name for consideration for @BaltimorePolice Commissioner . — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 7, 2019

The news comes after Fitzgerald canceled an appearance in Baltimore this past weekend due to a medical emergency involving his son.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

