CECIL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A massive car fire shut down I-95 for a bit Tuesday morning.

It happened in Northeast Cecil County area just after 10:30 a.m.

The car was completely lost after being doused with flames.

There is no word yet how it happened or if anyone was hurt.

The area has since reopened.

