ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland House Republicans have re-elected their two leaders in the House of Delegates.

Del. Nic Kipke, of Anne Arundel County, will be the House minority leader. Del. Kathy Szeliga, who represents parts of Baltimore and Harford counties, has been re-elected as the House minority whip.

Both of them have served in the leadership roles since 2013.

Maryland’s annual 90-day legislative session begins Wednesday.

