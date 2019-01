BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after Police said he was hit by a car in southeast Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Dundalk Ave. at 6:40 p.m. for a pedestrian involved accident.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police have not released an update on his injuries.

According to investigators, the car that hit the man remained at the scene.

