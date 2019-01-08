  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Maryland Democratic Party

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Rep. Adam Schiff is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Maryland Democratic Party’s annual legislative luncheon in Annapolis.

Schiff, a California Democrat, is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He is scheduled to speak at a lunch on Tuesday that Maryland Democrats traditionally have on the day before the first day of the state’s annual 90-day legislative session.

Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen also are scheduled to speak, as well as Reps. Steny Hoyer, Elijah Cummings and David Trone.

Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch also are scheduled to speak, as well as Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who is the chair of the Maryland Democratic Party.

