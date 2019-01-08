FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a traffic stop for a suspended registration on January 4 led to the arrest of three men now charged with attempting to smuggle nearly five pounds of cocaine through Frederick County.

The suspects, Michael William Hall, 34, Terry Hall Jr., 42, both of Baltimore, and Antwan Alexander Hall, 30, of Essex, are charged with possession of cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and related weapons offenses, including the use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

All three, who are siblings, are being held without bail at the Frederick County Detention Center.

Shortly after 2:50 a.m., on January 4, a trooper from the Frederick Barrack stopped the suspects on westbound I-70 west of Route 340. During the course of the traffic stop, a K-9 scan by a member of the Frederick County’s Sheriff’s Office led to the discovery of narcotics, cash and a firearm.

All of those items were located in a man-made hidden compartment underneath the front passenger seat.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook