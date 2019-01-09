CBS will premiere its all new comedy, FAM this Thursday at 9:30 PM ET/PT. FAM stars Nina Dobrev as Clem and Tone Bell as Nick in a tale of a woman whose life is turned upside down when her 16-year-old half-sister Shannon comes to live with her and her fiancé to escape their dysfunctional father.

Despite her own rocky upbringing, Clem has found the “perfect” family with Nick and his stable, supportive parents. Now with Shannon in the mix, as well as her father who comes looking for Shannon after she runs away, Clem must find a way to blend the family she’s always wanted with the one she left behind.

Check out the video above for a behind the scenes preview and join the FAM this Thursday at 9:30 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.