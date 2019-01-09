BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Ravens fans got together to thank the players and the coaches for a great season.

The fans spoke about the up and down season, but ultimately they were grateful for team’s efforts to get into the playoffs and turn around the season.

They thanked QB Joe Flacco for 11 years and also were grateful the team gave rookie QB Lamar Jackson a chance to shine.

The Ravens were AFC North Champions this year, but ultimately fell to the Chargers in the playoffs, ending their season.

