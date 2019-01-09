BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild start to 2018, winter seems determined to make its presence known this week.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the system headed our way.

Temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 40s but winds will be whipping between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Starting Thursday, daytime temps will stay in the 30s with highs on Saturday barely making it above freezing.

Snow is likely Wednesday for far western Maryland, with a few flurries making their way to the Baltimore area.

It will start to feel more like winter starting tomorrow and then we may see some winter weather this weekend! Light to moderate snow is possible starting Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Too soon to talk numbers but there is the potential for a few inches. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/ip9ujX9gly — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 9, 2019

We’re keeping a close eye on the low pressure system developing over the southeast that will bring us the possibility for snow this weekend.

Light to moderate snow is looking more and more likely, with the majority of models showing measurable snowfall across most of our area.

Expect snow showers to arrive Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning.

Potential totals are tough to call at this point but several inches is possible.

