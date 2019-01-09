BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s third annual women’s march has been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

Community organizers said a rally will begin at 11 a.m. outside of City Hall. It will be followed by a march through downtown Baltimore.

The event was first launched in 2017 to celebrate sisterhood and to bring attention to issues that negatively impact women.

For more information about the march and how to participate, click here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook