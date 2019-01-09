Filed Under:Women's March

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s third annual women’s march has been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

Community organizers said a rally will begin at 11 a.m. outside of City Hall. It will be followed by a march through downtown Baltimore.

The event was first launched in 2017 to celebrate sisterhood and to bring attention to issues that negatively impact women.

