BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 93-year-old man was found unconscious inside a fire at a West Baltimore home.

According to fire officials, firefighters responded to a two-story home showing smoke in the 3800 block of Pall Mall Road on Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m.

When firefighters entered the home, they found the elderly man unconscious on the second floor.

Firefighters pulled him from the home and began CPR.

He was taken to an area hospital in cardiac arrested and pronounced dead an hour later.

The man has yet to be identified and his cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner’s office.

