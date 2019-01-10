Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s winter, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that we’re expecting some snow this weekend as a cold burst of weather hits our region this week.
WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the system headed our way this weekend.
The biggest takeaway — Baltimore could see one to three inches of snow this weekend. Maryland communities south of Baltimore could see anywhere from three to six inches of snow.
The snow is expected to start late Saturday and drop off quickly.
We’ll have more on the potential threat tonight.
