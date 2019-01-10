BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s winter, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that we’re expecting some snow this weekend as a cold burst of weather hits our region this week.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the system headed our way this weekend.

The biggest takeaway — Baltimore could see one to three inches of snow this weekend. Maryland communities south of Baltimore could see anywhere from three to six inches of snow.

The snow is expected to start late Saturday and drop off quickly.

#MDWX The extended outlook. OK I can do without Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon but it is part of the season. Snow happens in Winter. pic.twitter.com/cIlfityFLu — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 10, 2019

