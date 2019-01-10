BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An estimated 1,500 homes will lose water Thursday night due to a 16-inch diameter water main break near Middle River, Baltimore DPW says.

At around 10:30 Thursday morning, the water main began undergoing repair in the 3400 block of Eastern Boulevard.

DPW says a non-DPW contractor caused the break.

The areas impacted include Carroll Island Road, Bowleys Quarter Road, and adjacent streets.

DPW says they hope to complete the repairs by the end of Thursday night. They are providing bottled water on hand or fill containers.

