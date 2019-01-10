BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cat that barely survived was found last week, along with a plastic bag inside a dumpster at the Travel Plaza near O’Donnell Street.

Someone called Animal Control when it was found.

“One of the cats was alive and covered in a substance that we believe to be glue and it appeared to have a head trauma, was emaciated and very cold to the touch,” said Bailey Deacon, the spokesperson for BARCS.

The cat was brought to Baltimore’s Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, better known as BARCS.

The first thing the staff did was warm the cat, nicknamed “Miso” up. He was placed in an incubator before moving into BARCS emergency room until he was strong enough to move to another veterinary center for treatment and recovery.

The second cat was not as fortunate.

“A kitten that had been choked with a zip-tie and put in a plastic bag and was dead at the scene,” Deacon said.

It was too late to save the kitten, but whoever made the call made a big difference.

“It was a godsend really, that call that came into Animal Control when it did. I believe if Miso had been out in that bag any longer, that he probably wouldn’t have made it, just because he was so cold and in such terrible condition,” Deacon said.

Miso is now recovering with Care Born of Kindness, while police look for a suspect to charge with animal cruelty.

