BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland state Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller has prostate cancer, according to our media partner The Baltimore Sun.

Miller is expected to reveal his diagnosis with the Senate Thursday at 10 a.m.

Sources tell the Sun that while he’s getting treatment, he isn’t expected to miss much time during the session.

“I think you’re going to see him almost every day if not every day,” the source told the Sun. “Prostate cancer is always serious, but these days there’s a lot you can do about it.”

Miller, 76, was re-elected as president of the Senate Wednesday. He was seen using a cane to walk around.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook