DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a 64-year-old woman dead Wednesday after trying to cross the street.

Officers responded to Lynch Rd. and Barry Rd. just after 6:15 p.m. for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

The following investigation showed that a white 2008 Nissan Versa was traveling on Lynch Rd. when the woman, identified as Georgia Mae Elizabeth Pleasant crossed the street.

When Pleasant reached the westbound lane, she was hit by the front of the Nissan.

The driver of the car stayed at the crash scene.

Pleasant was taken to a local hospital in serious, life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Baltimore County Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

