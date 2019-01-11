BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s winter, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that we’re expecting some snow this weekend as a cold burst of weather hits our region this week.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the system headed our way this weekend.

The biggest takeaway — Baltimore could see one to three inches of snow this weekend. Maryland communities south of Baltimore could see anywhere from three to six inches of snow.

The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

The snow could start as early as 3 p.m. Saturday, but it’s more likely in the evening. The snow is expected to fall overnight into Sunday.

WJZ’s Marty Bass is warning local residents to be safe on the road for any activities Saturday night, and for church Sunday morning.

Meteorologist Tim Williams said we are in the “dead of winter” when normal temperatures are expected to be the lowest or coldest of the season.

We’ll have more on the potential threat throughout the day Friday.

