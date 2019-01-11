RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters responded to a fire just after 5 a.m. Friday in Rising Sun in Cecil County.

According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, crews located a body inside the mobile home after the flames were out.

The two alarm fire required approximately 50 fire personnel and approximately 40 minutes to extinguish. Officials said investigators will remain on the scene throughout the day.

The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine their identification and the exact cause of death.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said this is the second fatal fire in just over 24 hours and the third this week in the Northeast Region.

