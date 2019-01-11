BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating following a Friday afternoon stabbing that left a woman dead in southeast Baltimore.



Officers responded to the 6700 block of Holabird Ave at 6:38 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

There, officers found a 39-year-old woman, unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to her body.

The woman was pronounced dead at the location.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

