WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was found dead Friday night.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of Bogley Rd. at 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

There, officers found a man dead at the scene.

#BCoPD investigating a homicide in the 7200 block of Bogley Road in Windsor Mill (PC2). Police responsed at 9 p.m. to reports of shots fired and discovered one male victim deceased. No further details available at this time. ^AB — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 12, 2019

No other information has been given by police on the incident.

This story is currently developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook