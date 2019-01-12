BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore will see some snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday, about two to four inches are expected in our area.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the system headed our way this weekend.

TIMELINE: When Can You Expect To See Snow In Maryland?

The snow could start as early as 3 p.m. Saturday, but it’s more likely in the evening around sundown. The snow is expected to fall overnight into Sunday.

A winter weather advisory for most of Maryland will go into effect from 1 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Generally 2-4" of snow expected across most of Central Maryland. Higher amounts south and west of metro area. Clouds are increasing ahead of snow arrival. Look for snow showers near sundown with heaviest amounts overnight…tapering off late Sunday morning. Updates on #WJZ.com. pic.twitter.com/Ji7aClH5Y5 — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 12, 2019

Areas can expect generally 2-4 inches with higher amounts South and West of Metro area.

WJZ’s Marty Bass is warning local residents to be safe on the road for any activities Saturday night, and for church Sunday morning.

Download our app to track the snow

Meteorologist Tim Williams said we are in the “dead of winter” when normal temperatures are expected to be the lowest or coldest of the season.

Look for much of your Saturday to remain dry with snow showers moving into area by early evening. We are expecting snow mainly after 4 PM with a general accumulation of 2-4" across Central MD. Snow is expected to begin tapering late Sunday AM. Beware slick roads & slow travel. pic.twitter.com/OFHwuXTRCa — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 12, 2019

The snow will likely cause slick roads and possibly some travel issues.

We’ll have more on the potential threat throughout the day Saturday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook