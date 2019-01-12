WJZ WEATHERTracking Baltimore First Snow In 2019
Filed Under:Baltimore Could See 1st Snow Of 2019, Maryland, Snow, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore will see some snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday, about two to four inches are expected in our area.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the system headed our way this weekend.

TIMELINE: When Can You Expect To See Snow In Maryland?

The snow could start as early as 3 p.m. Saturday, but it’s more likely in the evening around sundown. The snow is expected to fall overnight into Sunday.

A winter weather advisory for most of Maryland will go into effect from 1 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Areas can expect generally 2-4 inches with higher amounts South and West of Metro area.

WJZ’s Marty Bass is warning local residents to be safe on the road for any activities Saturday night, and for church Sunday morning.

Download our app to track the snow

Meteorologist Tim Williams said we are in the “dead of winter” when normal temperatures are expected to be the lowest or coldest of the season.

The snow will likely cause slick roads and possibly some travel issues.

We’ll have more on the potential threat throughout the day Saturday.

