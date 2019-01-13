BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man wanted in the murder of his wife is now in police custody after he turned himself in.

Baltimore Police said Sunday night Amit Kumar turned himself into authorities in DeWitt, New York.

Kumar, 39, of the 6700 block of Holabird Avenue, allegedly stabbing his 39-year-old wife to death

He will be formally charged with first-degree murder when he’s extricated back to Baltimore.

