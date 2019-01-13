BREAKINGCLOSINGS & DELAYS
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amit Kumar, Baltimore, Homicide, Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man wanted in the murder of his wife is now in police custody after he turned himself in.

Baltimore Police said Sunday night Amit Kumar turned himself into authorities in DeWitt, New York.

Police Looking For ‘Armed &amp; Dangerous’ Man After Wife Was Found Dead

Kumar, 39, of the 6700 block of Holabird Avenue, allegedly stabbing his 39-year-old wife to death

He will be formally charged with first-degree murder when he’s extricated back to Baltimore.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s