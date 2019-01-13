BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow did not deter crime in Baltimore overnight.

City police are investigating a stabbing and a shooting early morning Sunday.

Around 12:38 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Druid Hill for a reported stabbing.

There they found a 20-year-old man unresponsive with a stab wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Then around 4:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of West Lafayette for a reported shooting.

Officers found a 43-year-old man with gunshot wounds to shoulder and head.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The initial investigation reveals the man was outside shoveling snow when he was fatally shot.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

