BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s early, but some parts of Maryland already had more than a half a foot of snow.

WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams said that parts of Montgomery, Calvert, Howard and Carroll counties already have more than 6 inches of snow.

Anne Arundel and Allegany counties already have 6 inches.

Frederick, Washington, Baltimore and Howard counties have 5.3 inches or below.

Early snow totals show more than a half foot of snow across many counties in our viewing area. Storm is winding down, but expect light snow showers to linger past sundown…before eventually stopping near midnight.

The slow-moving storm is expected to bring snow through the evening.

A winter storm warning was issued until midnight Monday.

Refreezing will be a concern overnight.

