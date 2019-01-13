WJZ WEATHERTracking Baltimore's First Snow In 2019
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Playoffs
    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland, Snow, snow totals, Talkers, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s early, but some parts of Maryland already had more than a half a foot of snow.

WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams said that parts of Montgomery, Calvert, Howard and Carroll counties already have more than 6 inches of snow.

Anne Arundel and Allegany counties already have 6 inches.

Frederick, Washington, Baltimore and Howard counties have 5.3 inches or below.

The slow-moving storm is expected to bring snow through the evening.

A winter storm warning was issued until midnight Monday.

Refreezing will be a concern overnight.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s