BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s early, but some parts of Maryland already had more than a half a foot of snow.
WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams said that parts of Montgomery, Calvert, Howard and Carroll counties already have more than 6 inches of snow.
Anne Arundel and Allegany counties already have 6 inches.
Frederick, Washington, Baltimore and Howard counties have 5.3 inches or below.
The slow-moving storm is expected to bring snow through the evening.
A winter storm warning was issued until midnight Monday.
Refreezing will be a concern overnight.
