BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools are in the midst of deciding whether they will delay their opening or close for Monday. WJZ will report the closings or delays as they are announced by each district.
Closed Monday:
Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Baltimore City Public Schools
Baltimore County Public Schools
Caroline County Public Schools
Calvert County Public Schools
Charles County Public Schools
Dorchester County Public Schools
Howard County Public Schools
Kent County Public Schools
Montgomery County Public Schools
Queen Anne’s County Public Schools
St. Mary’s County Public Schools.
Talbot County Public Schools
University of Maryland, College Park
Delayed Monday:
Cecil County Public Schools (2 Hours)
Harford County Public Schools (2 Hours)
