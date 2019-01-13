FINCHVILLE, Md. (WJZ) –– Maryland State Police are searching for a vehicle and its driver after shots were fired at police officers during a traffic stop in Dorchester County Friday.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a tan/gold 2002 Oldsmobile Alero with Delaware tags and plate number: 186063.

State and local authorities are actively searching for the vehicle and driver.

Just after midnight on Jan. 11, troopers from the Easton Barrack tried to stop a car for speeding violations in the eastbound lane of Route 392.

The driver refused to stop and a short pursuit began.

After six minutes, the driver allegedly fired several shots at the trooper’s car — striking it several time.

The driver continued to flee at a high rate of speed.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Route 392, east of Finchville.

No one has been arrested or charged with any crimes at this time. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Upper Shore Region are actively investigating this case and ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101. All calls may remain confidential.

