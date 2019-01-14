CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County Police officer is being charged with assault and resisting arrest following a suspected drunk driving accident Saturday evening in Crofton.

Officers responded to Riedel Rd. at Johns Hopkins Rd. at 8:30 p.m. for a reported accident involving two cars.

There, officers saw that a black Ford Taurus had rear-ended another car and learned that the driver of the Taurus was off-duty Sgt. Kenneth Collier, a 21-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The occupants of the other car were not injured.

An investigation caused the officers to believe that Collier was drunk and when they tried to arrest Collier for DWI, he resisted and assaulted the officers on the scene.

Collier was charged with assault on LEO, second-degree assault, DWI, and resisting arrest.

He will be suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

