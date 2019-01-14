BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calm and dry. That’s what we can expect for this work and school week.

And it’s what we probably need after we got more snow than expected over the weekend.

But things will start to change Thursday night into Friday, when there’s a chance of showers.

Another round of winter weather is possible going into Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the system.

“It’s too soon to tell, lots of uncertainty,” WJZ’s Meg McNamara said Monday, about amounts and timing of the system.

For now, Meg said it could be Saturday night into Sunday, when the system will be in Baltimore.

