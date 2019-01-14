  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who allegedly tried to rob a Canton liquor store Saturday night has died.

According to Baltimore Police, the man who police list as a John Doe, died from his injuries on Jan. 12 — the same day he allegedly tried to robbed the House of Spirits in the 2300 block of Fleet Street.

Liquor Store Employee Shoots Suspect During Armed Robbery

Police responded to the store around 7:29 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

An employee told officers that an unidentified male suspect entered House of Spirits armed with a gun and announced a robbery.

The store employee, who was also armed, shot the suspect.

The suspect fled to the 500 block of Collington Avenue where he collapsed.

