BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who allegedly tried to rob a Canton liquor store Saturday night has died.

According to Baltimore Police, the man who police list as a John Doe, died from his injuries on Jan. 12 — the same day he allegedly tried to robbed the House of Spirits in the 2300 block of Fleet Street.

Police responded to the store around 7:29 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

An employee told officers that an unidentified male suspect entered House of Spirits armed with a gun and announced a robbery.

The store employee, who was also armed, shot the suspect.

The suspect fled to the 500 block of Collington Avenue where he collapsed.

