FREDERICK CO., Md. (WJZ) — Authorities have arrested a 70-year-old man accused of raping a young girl, and making her and another girl watch child pornography with him.

Joseph Patrick Shea has been charged with two counts of sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, and 10 counts of possession of child pornography after being arrested on Saturday. He is being held without bond.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Shea in May 2018, after one of the victims’ mother contacted them.

The victim, a 12-year-old girl, said that Shea would watch “teen and adult” pornography and display “explicit sexual behaviors” in front of her.

Authorities interviewed a second victim, a 13-year-old girl, who confirmed that Shea would make her and the other girl watch pornography with him while he displayed “explicit sexual behaviors” in front of them. At the time, the victims were 9 and 11 years old.

The second victim also told authorities that she woke up one night to Shea having sex with her.

Investigators served a search warrant on Shea’s home in July 2018. A search of his computers confirmed that there was pornography on them, including child pornography, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

