GARRISON, Md. (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man is missing and Baltimore County Police are hoping you can help them find him,

Tony Singletary was last seen at his home in the 9900 block of Sherwood Farm Road in Garrison on Jan. 8.

#BCoPD is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man. Tony Singletary, 35, was last seen at his home in the 9900-blk Sherwood Farm Rd, 21117 on 1/8/19. He is 5'7," and 140 pounds. Unknown clothing description. Please call 911 with any info. pic.twitter.com/zVRBpvusMJ — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 14, 2019

He is 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. Police do not have a clothing description.

Please call 911 with info.

