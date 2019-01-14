BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There ya have it, the first snow event of the year. Okay, we have that out of the way so now the pressure of “when is it going to happen” is over and we can move through mid-January. AND we are one day closer to Spring.

Speaking of which, did you seen the promo’s on WJZ yesterday during the football game for the Masters on CBS? Azalea’s in bloom, green grass, and the smooth tones of Jim Nantz intoning, “A tradition unlike any other.” Then over on Fox during the NFC game they were running promos for the Daytona 500! Scenes of sunshine, hot asphalt, and the vibrant colors of the “Great American Race!” On a day when the view out the window was a gray and white one, in both cases, the Winter scares seemed to be a bit further away.

Now during this week a calm outlook. A bit of a temperature roller coaster though. (By temp roller coaster I mean from the mid-30’s to mid-40’s. Normal is 41°) But calm and sunny will help to get rid of a lot of that frosting.

Next weekend we need to watch closely. There are indications of a fairly large event trying to come across the U.S. at us. Tell ya what, DVR those Masters promos, and rerun them as the internet starts to amp up that snow talk this week. It’s kind of like virtual Ibuprofen. Keep calm and listen to Jim Nantz.

MB

