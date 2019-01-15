ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that his office will assist federal workers and furloughed employees as the government shutdown nears its fourth week.

Those impacted by the shutdown currently on payment plans with the state may be granted reduced or even suspended payments during the shutdown.

The Comptroller’s Office will help federal workers with “personal income liabilities and other outstanding tax obligations” on a case-by-case basis.

“The longer this government shutdown lasts, the more financial hardship it is causing federal workers, some of whom may never get repaid,” Comptroller Franchot said in a release. “My agency recognizes that Marylanders affected by this prolonged impass face a greater burden to make ends meet and to fulfill their tax obligations. As always, we stand ready to help Marylanders facing these challenging times.”

Federal workers who may have outstanding Maryland tax obligations are asked to contact the Comptroller of Maryland’s Ombudsman’s Office by email at ombudsman@comp.state.md.us or by calling (410) 260-4020.

To further assist taxpayers, the following email address — govshutdownrelief@comp.state.md.us — has been set up for specific shutdown-related questions and problems.

