BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 700 block of N. Grantley Street for a report of a shooting at around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found the man with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

