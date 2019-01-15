  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gun Control, Red Flag Law

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland House committee is scheduled to get an update on how a new law is being implemented that allows courts to temporarily restrict firearms access for people found to be a risk to themselves or others.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to get a briefing on Tuesday on Maryland’s “red flag” law.

The law allows law enforcement officials, mental health providers, certain family members and intimate partners to petition a court to restrict firearms access.

The law took effect Oct. 1. That month, there were 114 requests to restrict firearms access, and 36 of them were granted.

Maryland was among eight states that passed similar legislation after the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida that killed 17 people in February.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s