GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A new search is underway in Anne Arundel County as investigators work to figure out what happened to a missing woman- found dead.

Police revealed Monday human remains found back in October belong to Melanie Meleney.

Remains Found In Anne Arundel Co. Identified As Missing Glen Burnie Woman

Two weeks after she went missing, the mains were found in the Point Pleasant area of Glen Burnie behind Good Sheppard Church.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

