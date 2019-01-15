HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Another Glenelg High School student is charged with a hate crime, and could serve weekends in jail under a new plea deal.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports 18-year-old Tyler Curtiss pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charge but agreed to the statement of facts presented by prosecutors.

Under the agreement- Curtiss is being recommended to serve nine weekends at the Howard County Detention Center and do 150 hours of community service.

2 Teens Charged With Hate Crimes At Glenelg High Plead Guilty

He is one of four teens accused of spray painting racist graffiti on the school’s exterior walls, parking lot and sidewalks last May.

