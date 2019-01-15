BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A variety of weather is heading our way in the upcoming days!

Wednesday will bring a nicer sunny day with highs around 41-degrees, a season average.

Thursday, things will get a bit muddled. A weak system and cooler temperatures will bring some mixed precipitation to the area, including some rain, sleet and wet snow.

The best chance for any frozen activity is north of the city while mostly liquid precipitation is likely south and east by later Thursday night and early Friday morning.

It will clear out and warm up briefly on Friday before a major storm impacts the East Coast, Midwest and Northeast by the weekend.

For the Baltimore area, it appears a brief period of snow may fall later in the day on Saturday, then just plain rain later on as we warm up.

Sunday, a mild start to the day with more rain will end with a cold blast later on a short period of snow as much colder air moves our way.

We may top out at 50-degrees on Sunday but drop to 10 above on Sunday night, with wind chills below zero.

We’ll have some very cold air both Monday and Tuesday of next week as well. Stay warm and stay tuned for updates!

