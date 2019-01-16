SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County Police officer confronted and shot an armed bank robbery suspect after he made a bomb threat at a bank in Silver Spring.

Police are on the scene of the Silver Spring Metro Station after a suspect was found shot following a bank robbery in the area.

According to Assistant Chief Marcus Jones, the attempted armed robbery was at the BB&T Bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue around 10:48 a.m.

(1/2) MCP is investigating the report of an armed bank robbery at the BB&T Bank located at 1100 Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. Active investigation. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 16, 2019

The suspect walked into the bank manager’s office and said he had a bomb in his backpack. He then lifted up his coat and showed the manager he was armed with a handgun, demanding $20,000 in cash.

The bank manager got up and walked over to the teller line and pressed the panic button.

According to Jones, that triggered a police response — and the suspect left the bank without any cash.

The suspect then went to the alley behind the building and where he was confronted by a Montgomery County Police officer.

Police said the officer shot the suspect during the confrontation.

The suspect was then taken to Holy Cross hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Bomb squad crews are working to ensure the device on the suspect is deemed safe.

A large perimeter is around the area as officials investigate.

The FBI is assisting Montgomery County Police with the investigation.

FBI Baltimore personnel are on scene assisting the @mcpnews Police Department. MCP will provide a media briefing shortly. https://t.co/oHRYPxJCGI — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) January 16, 2019

Police continue to investigate what led to the shooting between the officer and suspect.

